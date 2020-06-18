The Macedonian Government issued a press release that contained an insulting image of US President Donald Trump.
The image was included in the material distributed after a press conference of the public inspection bureau. Photographs from the event were distributed but so was a side by side photo of Trump and a farmer woman that looks like him. “Trump’s sister from Leskovac”, the inscription said, meaning its was probably a Serbian meme that some Government employee had on his computer and added to the press release.
The image was removed minutes after it was spotted by journalists.
