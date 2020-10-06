epa08490495 Police officer wearing protective mask checks documents from a passenger at the border crossing Tabanovce near Kumanovo, North Macedonia, 17 June 2020. North Macedonia?s Government has decided to open all border crossings starting on 17 June 2020. Passengers can cross the borders with condition to show a valid negative PCR test and go in 14 day mandatory self-isolation. Foreigners transiting the country for a period of maximum 5 hours can use all border crossings. The number of newly infected COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonia is still more than one hundred per day in last three weeks, which is a big number for the small Balkan country. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Macedonian Government is set to make a decision later today on the proposal from the Committee on infectious diseases that the borders with Albania, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro are opened without requiring a coronavirus test for their citizens.

Macedonia is pushing for a simultaneous regional reopening of the borders, that the Government hoped will include Bulgaria and Greece as well and it’s likely that it will open the border, even unilaterally, to prod neighbors to follow suit. Currently Macedonian citizens can only go to Albania and Turkey without the need for a PCR test.