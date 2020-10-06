The Macedonian Government is set to make a decision later today on the proposal from the Committee on infectious diseases that the borders with Albania, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro are opened without requiring a coronavirus test for their citizens.

Macedonia is pushing for a simultaneous regional reopening of the borders, that the Government hoped will include Bulgaria and Greece as well and it’s likely that it will open the border, even unilaterally, to prod neighbors to follow suit. Currently Macedonian citizens can only go to Albania and Turkey without the need for a PCR test.