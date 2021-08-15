Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday that Macedonia has informed the United States it stands ready to help in saving lives of civilians from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is facing a possible humanitarian catastrophe and that is why we, the Government, have informed our strategic partners the United States that we are ready to assist in accordance with our capabilities and needs. In order to save the lives of the local population, we informed that we are ready to accept Afghan civilians, who have been working for peace in that country for the past 20 years, were local support to allied NATO forces, including our army, as well as to accept activists from democratic humanitarian organizations and human rights organizations in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Zaev on Sunday.

He said that for that purpose they would provide accommodation, and the costs during the stay of the refugees, to the final destination, would be fully covered by the United States.