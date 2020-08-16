An association of Macedonians from Western Europe are preparing for a protest in Brussels next month against the imposed name change and the disputed July 15 elections, which both greatly eroded the trust in the democratic process. The protest is scheduled for September 19 at the Schuman square in Brussels.

The legitimacy of the Macedonian people is usurped by a corrupt mafia structure calling itself “Northern”, with the goal of completely destroying the Macedonian state and legal system. When injustice and illegitimacy are part of the society, resistance becomes our duty. Will we sit quietly and watch the process of destruction of the Macedonians and our state?, the organizers say.

The protests are prepared by Macedonian groups from Geneva, London, Helsinki and Brussels.