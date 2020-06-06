With 180 newly infected patients in a single day, Macedonia is approaching Italian numbers from the peak of the crisis, said former Minister and businessman Antoni Peshev. In a social media comment, Peshev compared the populations of Macedonia and Italy, which shows that 180 newly infected in a single day in Macedonia amounts to 5.400 in Italy, which is the number Italy had during some of the worst stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Macedonian authorities declared that the peak had passed in April, but over the past two weeks the epidemic is back with a vengeance, and the number of daily registered new cases and of deaths has surpassed the April peak, even as neighboring countries are dropping restrictions and have declared an end to the epidemic. The deterioration is likely caused by the disregard for restrictions during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

VMRO-DPMNE official, doctor Igor Kuzmanovski, blamed the Government for mismanaging the crisis.