As of tomorrow we are introducing restriction on the movement of all citizens (curfew), the Macedonian Interior Ministry informed on Facebook.

Movement of people from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. is prohibited! There is no compromise when it comes to the health of the citizens, the measures must be respected by everyone, that is the only way to save the people and the state, the post reads.

Officially, by 3 p.m. 85 coronavirus cases have been conformed in Macedonia.

The Minister of Interior Nake Culev said the health and life of the citizens are the most important.