As part of the attempts to shore up the Macedonian national identity, the UKIM university will help open a graduate degree in Macedonian language at the University of Wroclaw, Poland.

Professor Vesna Mojsova – Cepisevska, who attended a conference in Katowice, said that the ties with the university go back to the 1970ies, when Blaze Koneski was named an honorary doctor there. Doctor Marija Strisevska will lead the studies in Wroclaw.