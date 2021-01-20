Macedonian leaders extended their congratulations to Joe Biden on being inauguarated as President of the United States.

Congratulations to the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. It is a responsible challenge but also an exceptional opportunity to preserve peace, protect democracy and secure the future. Citizens expect bridges of cooperation, stability and perspective, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

President Stevo Pendarovski said that the United States are the strategic partner of Macedonia that supports our Euro-Atlantic integrations. Prime Minister Zaev said that “he looks forward to the time ahead in which I believe we will deepen the alliance between (North) Macedonia and the United States, and the close ties of friendship between our citizens”. Zaev and Pendarovski, along with Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani viewed the inauguration with US Ambassador Kate Byrnes.

And DUI leader Ali Ahmeti expressed his expectation that under Biden, the US will remain a strategic partner to Macedonia, the Albanians and the entire Balkans “in an irreversible process of our full integration in the European Union. All of our successes we achieved together. May God bless the Albanian – American friendship”, Ahmeti said