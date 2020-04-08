Macedonian leaders congratulated to the Roma community in Macedonia on the International Romani Day. In his message, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party will continue to work toward elevating the political and economic lot of the Roma people in Macedonia.

We need effective inclusion of the Roma Macedonia’s society, to overcome the challenges they continue to face, Mickoski said.

SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev insisted that the Roma are equal to other Macedonian citizens and free to express their culture and be politically engaged.