A Macedonian citizen who lives in Germany is being charged for the insulting comments he made on Facebook and via email.

The man, identified by the police as B.P. (32), wrote a threatening and insulting email to a Government official two days ago. The man also sent a similar message to a TV24 journalist, who later shared it on his page and received support from the OSCE media freedom representative. The charger are filed under the article that covers spreading racist and xenophobic material over computer systems.