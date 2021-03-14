Macedonian Orthodox Christians celebrate Procka today, the start of the Easter fast and day of forgiveness. The day traditionally includes younger people approaching their elder friends and family members, and asking for forgiveness for all the wrongs they have done in the previous year. Forgiveness is given and the same is asked in return.

Macedonia enters the holiday deeply politically divided – the result of over five years of political crises. Prime Minister Zoran Zaev – the instigator of the never-ending political crisis, called for reconciliation and mutual respect in his message.