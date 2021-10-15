The Macedonian movement in the diaspora called on he citizens of Macedonia on October 17 to come out and vote for VMRO-DPMNE for a brighter democratic and economic future of all Macedonians and for the sovereignty of the Republic of Macedonia.

Under the leadership of Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE established basic contacts with the Macedonian movement in the diaspora. The Macedonian people want to stay in their native Macedonia, and individuals richer businessmen, from the diaspora and with them a large number of honest Macedonians, President Mickoski, with his leadership of VMRO-DPMNE and the honest Macedonian people, will receive such Macedonian patriots, warmly and friendly, for the renewal of Macedonia and the Macedonian identity. VMRO-DPMNE and the Macedonian people will remove all the omissions and criminal consequences that the socialists of the coalition government of SDSM, led by the anti-Macedonians made during their rule, reads the statement sent by Jako Tomov from the Macedonian Movement in the Diaspora.