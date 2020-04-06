130 Macedonian nationals have returned to the country from London via Wizz Air flight on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The Embassy of Macedonia in London, the government’s General Secretariat, the Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry helped Macedonian nationals stranded in the UK fly back to the country, following similar repatriation flights from Malta, Croatia, Slovenia, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the press release read.

A humanitarian convoy, the press release added, was organized for the fourth time, this time set to help 64 Macedonian nationals to return to the country from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

In the past few days, in cooperation with the foreign ministries of multiple countries and with our embassies abroad, 30 Macedonian nationals were able to return from the U.S. and Australia via the Sofia and Thessaloniki airports.