Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that all registered nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan and currently, he said, there is no information that citizens are in danger or need evacuation assistance.

Most of them, over 30 of our citizens are in the UK, over 20 citizens are in Doha, Qatar, and in the coming days they will be transported to European centers. Our citizens who were at the NATO base in Kabul left Afghanistan yesterday and are currently in Oslo, Norway, said Zaev.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed that the process of evacuation of Macedonian nationals has been successfully completed.