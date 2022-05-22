Joakim Krcovski, a leading religious scholar from the late 18th and early 19th century, will be canonized as saint today. The mass in his honor will take place in the St. Joakim Osogovski monastery in Kriva Palanka.

Krcovski authored a number of religious works inspired by modern Enlightenment values, which he had printed in Budapest with the help of Macedonian landed aristocrats.

The Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church decided to canonize him earlier this month, due to his exceptional contribution to the religious and national enlightenment.

The move is expected to cause a reaction in Bulgaria, which claims Krcoski as a Bulgarian scholar.