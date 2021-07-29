The Macedonian Parliament voted today to adopt the resolution proposed by VMRO-DPMNE, on the future conduct of the negotiations with Bulgaria. The resolution draws red lines that will bind this and future Governments, as Bulgaria makes demands aimed at Macedonian history and national identity.

The Macedonian language is unique and different from the other languages. The Macedonian nation ha sa culture and a history it can be proud of and we will not let anyone dispute that. Long live Macedonia, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, as he announced the outcome of the vote.

Party leader Hristijan Mickoski is set to hold a press conference on the issue.