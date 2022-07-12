Protests against the French proposal continued tonight in front of the Government building under the slogan “Ultimatum, no thanks”.

The participants, led by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE and Levica, with Macedonian flags and banners from the Government headed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the final destination is the Parliament. Tonight also the citizens urged the Government to say NO to the French proposal!

The protests are held every day at 19h, except on Friday, when dissatisfaction was also expressed through blockades in Skopje and on the main roads Stip – Veles, Strumica – Radovis and Pletvar – Prilep.

The protest did not take place on Saturday because of the Muslim holiday of Qurban Bayram.

