Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO- DPMNE congratulated Friday the Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle – October 23 to the Macedonian citizens.
It is no coincidence that we have chosen October 23 to stage a major protest for all the injustices that are happening in Macedonia and for all the national humiliations that Macedonia is facing, Nikoloski told TV Sitel.
He said that the message that VMRO-DPMNE is sending today with this protest is Macedonia, the Macedonian people, the citizens of Macedonia and all who live in Macedonia, Macedonians, Turks, Albanians, Serbs, Roma, Vlachs and others deserve Macedonia to finally start accession negotiations with EU.
This people has done a lot for Macedonia to start negotiations with the EU, but at the same time what is important is that the Macedonian national dignity must be preserved, because the essence and meaning of the EU is to preserve the national dignity of all member states in that direction. We believe that it is the basis to preserve our Macedonian national dignity, and at the same time Macedonia deserves and must start, and I am convinced that it will start EU accession negotiations and will be a worthy member of the EU, added Nikoloski.
