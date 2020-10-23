Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO- DPMNE congratulated Friday the Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle – October 23 to the Macedonian citizens.

It is no coincidence that we have chosen October 23 to stage a major protest for all the injustices that are happening in Macedonia and for all the national humiliations that Macedonia is facing, Nikoloski told TV Sitel.



He said that the message that VMRO-DPMNE is sending today with this protest is Macedonia, the Macedonian people, the citizens of Macedonia and all who live in Macedonia, Macedonians, Turks, Albanians, Serbs, Roma, Vlachs and others deserve Macedonia to finally start accession negotiations with EU.