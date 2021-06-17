Macedonian police assisted the Austrian police to break up a group of marijuana growers who operated near Vienna in May.

Three men were arrested and 2,000 talks of the narcotic plant were seized in the operation. The Ministry informed that the groups operated a sophisticated lab for production of drugs from a hybrid type of cannabis.

Macedonia is fast becoming a regional source country for marijuana, as the Zaev regime is greatly expanding legal marijuana growing, despite clear signs that it is feeding the illegal trade.