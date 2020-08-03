Ohrid lake police patrol opened fire at a speedboat coming from Albania on Sunday at midnight.
The speedboat refused to stop when ordered by the police boat, which was sailing after receiving information that two criminals are transporting unspecified objects. The Albanian boat rammed the police patrol boat several times, prompting a police officer to fire four warning shots. Eventually, the speedboat fled to Albania. Macedonian police informed the Albanian police about the incident.
