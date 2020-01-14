The Macedonian Police Trade Union, as a representative trade union in the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Macedonia, closely watches the latest developments in the Ministry of Interior and the public, which is why we feel the need for our reaction and indication, in order to protect the reputation of the Ministry employees and the Ministry itself, as well as the life and safety in the daily work of our members and all employees of the Ministry of Interior, in general, reads the press release of the Police Trade Union.

The reason for this address is the large number of reactions addressed to our address by our employees at the Ministry of Interior, due to the frequent baseless attacks on social networks and internet news portals where false photos are published and fake news spread about MoI employees both in uniform and in civilian clothes as well as photos of civilian and police vehicles, which are aimed at alleged abuses of professional conduct and abuses of material technical means and equipment of MoI. We would like to emphasize that in this way there is psychological pressure on the employees of the Ministry, which may cause work failures, thus indirectly affecting the security of the state, the citizens and their property, the Police Trade Union said, urging all authorities in the MoI to be serious and professional and not to involve the Ministry in the daily political events and bickering.