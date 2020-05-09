The Macedonian Post Office caused a scandal when it published a new stamp meant to celebrate cooperation between Macedonia and Croatia.

In the stamp, issued just before World War Two Victory Day, Croatia is represented with the borders of the NDH – the state created during the war with the help of the German occupying forces. The stamp has Croatia spreading over the whole of Bosnia, chunks of Serbia and Montenegro, and even Sandzak which was not part of NDH – making it unclear where exactly did the Macedonian Post Office come up with the map.

Serbian politicians in Macedonia reacted angrily to the issuing of the stamp, that also represents the flags of the EU, Macedonia and Croatia, as well as a representation of the church of St. Mark in Zagreb, and the seat of the Parliament and the Government of Croatia.