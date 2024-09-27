The Prime Minister of the Macedonian government, Hristijan Mickoski, is hosting Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, in Ohrid. Orbán is visiting Macedonia with a delegation from his cabinet. Mickoski described the meeting as both fruitful and friendly, highlighting Hungary as a key partner for Macedonia on the European stage and a model of how a nation can balance national sovereignty with global integration.

History bears witness to our shared pursuit of peace, prosperity, and cooperation. In the past, Hungary was one of the first nations to recognize Macedonia’s aspirations for independence and sovereignty. Over the years, the political and economic ties between our countries have deepened, and today’s meetings reaffirm our strategic alliance,” Mickoski said in a Facebook post. “Hungary is not only our partner in Europe but also an example of how a state can successfully balance national sovereignty with global integration.