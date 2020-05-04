TV host, musician and showman Dragan Vucic died Monday at the Skopje clinics at the age of 65 due to complications from the coronavirus, which he was recently diagnosed with.

His son, musician Martin Vucic conformed in a telephone conversation with MMS that coronavirus complications were the cause of his father’s death.

The Macedonian showman was hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje after his condition had worsened due to the infection.

Friends, colleagues and the entire Macedonian public are already saying goodbye to the legendary TV host through social media.