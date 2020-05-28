The Macedonian Army sent soldiers to Afghanistan who had expired NATO security certificates, says Aleksandar Nacev from VMRO-DPMNE, warning that this led to soldiers being forced to remain in their barracks and even unable to get to a canteen.

The way the bases wok is you need valid certificates to get around. But due to the chaotic management of the process, Macedonia was publicly shamed before our NATO allies. Some of our soldiers are starving because they can’t even get food, Nacev said.

He adds that it may take more than three months to get the needed certificate. Macedonia has a small contingent included in the NATO led Resolute Support training mission in Afghanistan.