The nine Macedonian citizens who were in Turkey during the earthquake returned to Macedonia on Thursday morning. In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they were in good health.

It is about eight students and their mentor/teacher, who stayed in Turkey through the “Erasmus Plus” program.

As soon as the group was identified, a diplomat from the embassy in Ankara was sent to the scene in the affected region, along with an additional vehicle, to assist in the group’s withdrawal until it headed for the country. After the initial medical rehabilitation of two people who were diagnosed with injuries, the group was sent first to Ankara, and then to Istanbul, where they were provided with accommodation, additional medical care and rest, according to the Ministry.

For the time being, there is no new information received by the Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul about other citizens of ours who are in a possibly endangered situation, or who need assistance. Our representative offices remain open for possible intervention if the need arises.

Diplomatic missions in Turkey are available 24 hours a day for all possible questions, on the following hotlines: +905394569710 in Ankara, +905456149777 in Istanbul, as well as the SOS hotline of the MFA in Skopje 38975273732.