The Macedonian team of the joint multidisciplinary commission on historical and educational issues with Bulgaria is set to hold a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Skopje on Monday.

The topic of the briefing, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is the adopted decisions of the Commission on joint tributes and the recommendations for improving history textbooks for the sixth grade in Macedonia and the fifth grade in Bulgaria.

After the briefing, the co-president of the Commission, Dragi Gjorgiev, will make a statement to the press.