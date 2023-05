Macedonia

VMRO-DPMNE: If SDSM doubts the polls’ results, let’s call early elections and the people will serve them with the most correct poll

VMRO-DPMNE with a double lead over SDSM, the party leader Hristijan Mickoski with a triple lead over the SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski – if SDSM thinks these results are false, let’s call early elections and the people will serve them with the most correct poll. All public opinion polls...