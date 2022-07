Twenty vehicles with Macedonian license plates were damaged (broken windows, punctured tires…) during the past two days in Kallithea and Afitos, on the first leg of the Halkidiki peninsula, Greece.

This information, together with the photos, was also published on the “Live from Greece” Facebook group.

This is a shameful act of the most ordinary fools, on the basis of which a whole nation will be characterized as such, people commented in the Facebook group.