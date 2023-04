Macedonians and Bulgarians have the lowest life expectancy in the region and among the lowest in Europe, data from UN compiled by Landgeist shows.

Macedonians live 75.7 years on average, and only Bulgarians have lower life expectancy in the region – 74.9. In Europe, Ukraine and Russia are at 72 and 72.4 years, and Belarus has a life expectancy of 74.6 years. Italians, Spaniards and the Swiss lead longest lives of over 83 years.