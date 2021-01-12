With the dismal failure of the Macedonian Government to provide coronavirus vaccines, the only Macedonians who are getting vaccinated are those who live abroad.

Some of them are sharing their experience and encouraging the public to take the vaccine – when it becomes available that is. Blaze Andonov, who works in a retirement home in the UK, said that he and his wife took the first dose of the Oxford developed vaccine.

We will fine, just slight tingling in the arm, which is normal for any vaccine. I took the vaccine and went back to work in the kitchen of the home I work in, Andonov said.

People working in retirement homes are among the most critical first recipients of the vaccine.