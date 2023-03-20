For the sixth year in a row, Finland has been named the country with the happiest population, according to the World Happiness Report published today. The report, which also deals with the effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus on people’s well-being, is compiled every year by scientists in the United States based on surveys by the Gallup Institute. According to the report, the happy Finns are followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand. Macedonia is ranked 87th, and of the neighboring countries Kosovo is 34th, Serbia is 45th, Greece 58th, Bulgaria 77th and Albania 83rd. Montenegro is ranked 67th in the World Happiness Report, and Bosnia and Herzegovina is 71st.

At the bottom of the ranking are mostly African countries, with war-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon the two unhappiest countries in the world, in a survey of 137 countries. The scientists said that people’s assessment of happiness remained “remarkably resilient” despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with global averages from 2020 to 2022 as high as those in the pre-pandemic years of 2017 to 2019.