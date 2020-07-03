The President of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with “360 Degrees” that Macedonians feel disadvantaged in municipalities where they are not the majority, emphasizing that such divisions must not be allowed.

Macedonians in this country, however, are the majority community and feel totally marginalized and disadvantaged in that area. If we continue to function in the settlements where the non-majority ethnic communities are generally the majority and practically undermine the majority community in the country, which is the Macedonians, then Macedonians feel like second-class citizens and that is not ok, said Mickoski.