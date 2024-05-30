Macedonians from Serbia are asking President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova to recall the ambassador to the United Nations, Ljubomir Frchkovski.

The reason for the recall is Frchkovski’s “yes” vote for the Resolution on genocide in Srebrenica without consulting the head of state.Moreover, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani boasted that he himself made the decision to declare Serbia a genocidal state and Macedonia to be a co-sponsor.

Goran Ilijevski, from the Party of Macedonians in Serbia, believes that Frchkovski threatened state and national interests.