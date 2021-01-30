Macedonian doctors and nurses who have dual Serbian citizenship are now trying to get vaccinated in Serbia, as the wait to get vaccines even for the most critical categories in Macedonia extended into February. Meanwhile, Serbia is awash in vaccines from China, Russia and Western producers and is among the leaders in Europe in its vaccination rate.

Sitel TV reported on doctor Irena Vitanovska, who used to work in Serbia and managed to take the shot in the border town of Bujanovac. Now others are stepping up to say that they used business contacts or friends in Serbia, or their dual citizenship, to obtain the vaccine.