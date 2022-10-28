The OMO Ilinden – Pirin organization that represents Macedonians in Bulgaria reacted strongly against the announcement from Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani that he will investigate the opening of their club in Blagoevgrad planned for Sunday.

Macedonians in Bulgaria have struggled for decades to organize any kind of cultural or educational events, let alone political groups or permanent clubs. After a spate of openings of Bulgarian clubs in Macedonia, named after Nazi collaborators, OMO Ilinden – Pirin decided to go ahead and open a club that will be named after distinguished poet Nikola Jonkov Vapcarov, who was killed by the Bulgarian authorities in 1942 for his socialist activities. But Osmani said that he will investigate the opening of the club, accusing the Macedonian organization of provoking Bulgaria at a time when Macedonia is desperate to avoid any further Bulgarian blockades of its uncertain EU path.