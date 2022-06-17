The Association of Macedonians in Bulgaria, OMO Ilinden-Pirin, supports the initiative to open a cultural center for Macedonians in Blagoevgrad.

The club will be named after the great Macedonian poet from Pirin Macedonia, Nikola Vapcarov. They expect help from the Macedonian authorities, and the opening will be either on the Iliden holiday or in September.

Inspired by the announcement of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, that a club and cultural center of the Macedonians will be opened in Blagoevgrad, we immediately started preparations for the realization of this extraordinary intention. A few weeks ago we wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and we hope that he and the Government will fully support our initiative for the opening of the center as soon as possible, said OMO Ilinden.

Earlier in Bitola, the Bulgarian state leadership attended the opening of the “Vanco Mihajlov” club, overwhich there was a lot of controversy and reactions in the public. After pop singer Lambe Alabakovski set fire to the entrance of the club in Bitola in the country, and then pleaded guilty after the police arrested him, the Macedonians in Bulgaria said that their club was vandalized, but because there was no major damage, the police did not take action.