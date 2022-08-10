Macedonians in Bulgaria welcome the request of the United Nations through the Human Rights Office to call on Bulgaria to recognize the existence of the Macedonian minority.

They say that it is high time that someone tells Bulgaria that it must respect the rights of citizens who do not feel as Bulgarians and allow them to freely exercise their educational and national rights.

But our people in Bulgaria are disappointed by the attitude of the current government, which, first with the Agreement with Greece and then with the friendship agreement with Sofia, practically gave up on caring for the Macedonian minority in the neighboring countries.

The government is only interested in joining the EU at any cost. For the authorities, we have never had any value, so we are cheap, something they would give away for nothing, Stojko Stojkov from Omo Ilinden-Pirin told “Republika”.