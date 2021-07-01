The latest poll conducted by MKD.mk and Market Vision has ethnic Macedonians come out strongly in support of VMRO-DPMNE, which adds to the overall losing margin by Zoran Zaev’s SDSM party.

The opposition party has the support of 14.7 percent, compared to 10.9 percent for SDSM. SDSM used to count on Albanian support to bridge this gap, but that is declining from 0.6 percent to 0.1 percent.

SDSM is down 1.7 percent in the poll, which is a bad sign for Zaev ahead of the October municipal elections.