Second dose with another vaccine in Macedonia or with “AstraZeneca” in Serbia are the options for the 15,000 Macedonian citizens who due to lack of vaccines in the country decided to get the jab in Serbia with the only choice – the “AstraZeneca” vaccine.

According to Prof. Dr. Aleksandar Petlickovski, Director of the Institute of Immunology, one dose of vaccine does not bring the status vaccinated, and that the second dose should betaken for complete immunization.

However, according to previous decisions, people under 60 who took the vaccine in Serbia have no other option but to get the second dose there. Serbian Minister of Health Loncar recently said that Macedonian citizens are welcome to get the second dose there.

Loncar left room to send vaccines for a second dose if they reach such an agreement with Filipce, but it is still not now what is the plan of the Immunization Committee for people vaccinated in Serbia.