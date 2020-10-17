The Army of Macedonia will take part directly for the first time as a NATO member-state in the KFOR Mission. Forty-four Army members will be deployed to the Kosovo mission on Saturday, taking part in the KFOR Command and Regional Command West.

With the presence of the highest military and state leadership in the Skopje-based “Ilinden” barracks, a military ceremony will be held on the occasion of the first contingent of the Army being deployed to a KFOR mission.

The Army informed that before being deployed to this mission, the members of the Army went through the necessary process of training, preparation and selection where they practiced and trained to perform the tasks that await them during the mission.