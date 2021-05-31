Macedonia’s border police on Monday received a donation consisting of face masks, gloves and disinfectants from the government of the Republic of Poland, as part of assistance requested through NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre.

Ambassador of Poland Wojciech Tyciński handed over the donation to the Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau at the Ministry of Interior Arif Asani, at the Bogorodica border crossing.

Poland’s selfless support, first in dealing with the migration crisis, and now in dealing with the coronavirus, only confirms the excellent cooperation between the two countries and the two Ministries of Interior, which will continue to enhance in the future, said the Deputy Director Asani.

The Polish Ambassador stressed that this activity was implemented at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in cooperation with the Polish Government.