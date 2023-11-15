in Macedonia, the digital transition has not yet taken hold. Speaking on behalf of the American Chamber of Commerce in North Macedonia (AmCham) at the “Building Cyber Resilient Organizations” conference on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Slavica Grkovska and Minister of Information Society and Administration Azir Aliu noted that while we insist on interoperability and the exchange of digital documents, processes are becoming more complex rather than simpler. They also noted that we lack two fundamental elements: electronic identification and a new law on archives.