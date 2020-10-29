The Security Council of Macedonia is holding Thursday a session on the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

The session will be held in President Stevo Pendarovski’s Office at 11am.

Besides Security Council members, at the invitation of President Pendarovski the session will also be attended by Health Minister Venko Filipce.

Participants in Thursday’s 9th session of the Security Council are set to discuss the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic in Macedonia, as well as measures and activities taken by relevant institutions.