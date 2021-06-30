Macedonia’s Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, addressed the Committee on Foreign Affairs, within the “European Parliament – Western Balkans Speaker” summit in Albanian language.

Unfortunately, instead of negotiations, our country is now facing a stalemate due to certain bilateral demands. Our position is that the framework agreement with Bulgaria provides an appropriate basis for further cooperation and we are ready to overcome the situation in accordance with international standards. At the same time, I want to emphasize that these developments should not have an impact on the opening of accession negotiations, Xhaferi told the Committee.

According to the Constitution, the Macedonian language is the official language of the country in international communication.

You can watch the video on this link. Xhaferi’s address starts at the 34th minute.