Macedonia’s top leaders have sent greetings to the Reis ul Ulema Haji Shakir Efendi Fetai and all Islamic followers in the country on the occasion of the Muslim holiday Ramadan Bayram.

In these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holy holiday of Ramadan Bayram brings hope for a new beginning and encourages people’s faith in good, truth and justice, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in his greetings.

Unfortunately, this year we spent the holy month of Ramadan burdened with the Covid-19 pandemic, in an unusual atmosphere faced with numerous restrictions and necessary measures to protect our health and our lives. Thank you for your perseverance, diligence and discipline. I hope that enriched with the spiritual strength given by Ramadan Bajram, we will continue to be committed, responsible and in solidarity and will emerge victorious in the fight against the pandemic whose end, thanks to the started vaccination, is already in sight, reads the message of President Stevo Pendarovski.

We can overcome this time of challenges, poverty and common problems if we are united and if we show that with understanding, cooperation and tolerance we can overcome all obstacles just as we have done for centuries, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski sending wishes for good health and prosperity.

Let this holiday, which is dedicated to mercy, love and mutual forgiveness, bring full hearts and minds with beautiful and positive thoughts and let it be an incentive for doing good deeds that will further ennoble our soul and body, wrote Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi in his greetings.