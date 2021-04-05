Jovan Vukotic, head of the famous Skaljarski gang, is one of the two major Balkan drug bosses who obtained Macedonian passports from the Ministry of Interior, informed VMRO-DPMNE.

Vukotic received the real Macedonian documents under the name of Georgi Andonov.

The second person is Sedat Peker, a Turkish citizen who was recently expelled from Macedonia and had previously posed for pictures with senior state officials. Paker, who is also prosecuted by Turkey, was in Macedonia under the name Dzadin Amedovski.

Today, VMRO-DPMNE revealed the Mafia affair according to which the Ministry of Interior, with the knowledge of the Prime Minister, issued passports to suspicious characters from the Balkan underground.