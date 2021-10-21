Bulgarian, German and Italian police forces are launching a major raid against the Italian Ndrangheta mafia organization. A total of 11 mafia bosses were arrested in the three countries, after a total fo 46 raids. They were followed for drug running, through its money laundering operations.

The group became known in Macedonia earlier this year, when it was revealed that its bosses received passports from the Zaev regime, under assumed identities. Over 200 members from this and other mafia organizations have received Macedonian passports allowing them to move across Europe. One of them was one of its kingpins Walid Issa Hmais, who was given a passport under the stolen identity of a Macedonian man from Albania.