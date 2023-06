epa01011413 A spectacular streak of lightning is seen over a building during a powerful storm in Sofia, Bulgaria 17 May 2007. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Weather forecasters are warning about a major storm and very unstable weather, with a significant drop in temperatures.

Flash floods are possible, says meterologist Slavco Poposk, who believes that the drop in temperatures can be expected after June 10th. The early stage of the storm can be expected to last through next week.