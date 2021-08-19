All Macedonian citizens registered for evacuation from Afghanistan have already left Kabul and are currently in Great Britain, Qatar and Oslo, waiting to be transported to Skopje in the coming days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that it has no information about our any of our citizens being in a threatening situation or in need of assistance for evacuation.

A majority of the 450 Afghan civilians are expected to arrive by plane by the end of the week depending on the situation at the Kabul airport, government spokesman Muamet Hoxha said Wednesday.

He stressed that Macedonia was among the first to inform the United States of its readiness to assist these people fleeing the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

He also stressed that there is no risk of a migrant crisis, nor should this humanitarian operation be linked to the reception center for foreigners or migrant camps on the northern and southern borders. Macedonia is part of a major global humanitarian action.

